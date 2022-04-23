Advertisement

Appleton house fire leaves 2 adults displaced

Damages are estimated to be around $250 thousand.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people lost their home after a fire broke out in the 1000 block of East Florida Avenue Saturday.

The Appleton Fire Department was dispatched shortly after noon for a report of smoke coming from a roof, according to a media release.

Upon arrival, crews saw flames coming through the roof.

“Due to the instability of the structure at this time, crews were backed out of the structure and defensive operations were limited,” the media release states.

Two adults and one pet were displaced. No injuries were reported.

The home is considered a total loss. Damage is estimated to be more than $250 thousand.

The Appleton Fire Department was assisted by the Appleton Police Department, Gold Cross Ambulance, Grand Chute Fire Department, Outagamie County CERT and American Red Cross.

The fire is still under investigation and a cause is yet to be determined.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather Richmond appeared via Zoom for a virtual hearing in Door County Court (file image)
Felony charges dismissed against Green Bay defense attorney
Starlink spotted in De Pere
Viewers capture Starlink satellites streaking through the sky
Generic car crash
Woman killed in crash with guardrail on Highway 10
Police lights file graphic.
Man connected to domestic disturbance in the Town of Goodman escapes
John C. Andrews faces a charge of Concealing a Corpse after the remains of Starkie Swenson,...
“No, John, don’t”: Witnesses link John Andrews to Starkie Swenson murder

Latest News

Appleton house fire on early morning April 24
House fire in Appleton, no injuries reported, $40,000 in damages caused by disposal of smoking materials
Fond du Lac Fire Chief, Erick Gerritson, tells Action 2 News this all happened at home on 23 W....
One person taken to hospital after Fond Du Lac house fire
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Ukraine email scam, Western Union refunds
Street, road, generic
Two people are dead after head-on collision in Sheboygan County Saturday
Hundreds of Wisconsin families looking for missing loved ones
WATCH: Hundreds of Wisconsin families looking for missing loved ones