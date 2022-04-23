Appleton house fire leaves 2 adults displaced

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people lost their home after a fire broke out in the 1000 block of East Florida Avenue Saturday.

The Appleton Fire Department was dispatched shortly after noon for a report of smoke coming from a roof, according to a media release.

Upon arrival, crews saw flames coming through the roof.

“Due to the instability of the structure at this time, crews were backed out of the structure and defensive operations were limited,” the media release states.

Two adults and one pet were displaced. No injuries were reported.

The home is considered a total loss. Damage is estimated to be more than $250 thousand.

The Appleton Fire Department was assisted by the Appleton Police Department, Gold Cross Ambulance, Grand Chute Fire Department, Outagamie County CERT and American Red Cross.

The fire is still under investigation and a cause is yet to be determined.

