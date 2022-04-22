Advertisement

Wisconsin veterans honored in D.C.

Badger Honor Flight celebrated in the nation’s capital after a long journey.
By Jamie Bittner
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Wisconsin veterans traveled to Washington, D.C. Thursday as part of the Badger Honor Flight.

The veterans said they experienced a mix of emotions as they visited several monuments built to honor them and the servicemen and women who never made it home.

Standing at the World War II Memorial, these veterans were saluted and remembered for their courage, strength, and bravery.

Honor flights were paused for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Badger Honor Flight has made 40 trips to Washington D.C., since 2010.

“It’s a lot of work to get it together but boy is it worth it. You’ve seen their faces while they’re walking around here. They’re having the time of their life,” said Steve Bartlett, Communication Director for the Badger Honor Flight.

Vietnam Veteran John Looze earned the distinct honor of being the 35-hundredth veteran to make the trip.

“My VIP status caught me by surprise this morning,” he said as he told the Washington News Bureau he was surprised by the honor. He was given a hate to recognize the milestone that he said he will cherish for the rest of his life.

This is one of three Badger Honor Flights that will be taking place this year. The next flight on May 14th will be exclusively for the women who have served in the military.

The third flight is scheduled to touch down in D.C. on June 4th.

