Viewers capture Starlink satellites streaking through the sky
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:38 AM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Did you see the lights in the sky?
On Thursday, Elon Musk’s SpaceX launched 53 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.
They were launched from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida Thursday afternoon.
The satellites provide internet access to nearly 30 countries.
