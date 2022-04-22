Viewers capture Starlink satellites streaking through the sky

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Did you see the lights in the sky?

On Thursday, Elon Musk’s SpaceX launched 53 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

They were launched from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida Thursday afternoon.

The satellites provide internet access to nearly 30 countries.

Did you see the Starlink? Share your photos and videos with us at: https://www.wbay.com/community/user-content/

Starlink satellite over Fond du Lac. (Lisa Adams)

Starlink spotted in De Pere (Ross Kershek)

Starlink satellites (Ashley Champagne)

Starlink satellite (Linda Linares)

From De Pere pic.twitter.com/ChOZ5ORi9A — William K (@mightybk) April 22, 2022

Watch Falcon 9 launch 53 Starlink satellites to orbit → https://t.co/P14Aqhp22B https://t.co/s0ZaU8ZLUo — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.