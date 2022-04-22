Advertisement

Viewers capture Starlink satellites streaking through the sky

By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:38 AM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Did you see the lights in the sky?

On Thursday, Elon Musk’s SpaceX launched 53 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

They were launched from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida Thursday afternoon.

The satellites provide internet access to nearly 30 countries.

Did you see the Starlink? Share your photos and videos with us at: https://www.wbay.com/community/user-content/

Starlink satellite over Fond du Lac.
Starlink satellite over Fond du Lac.(Lisa Adams)
Starlink spotted in De Pere
Starlink spotted in De Pere(Ross Kershek)
Starlink satellites
Starlink satellites(Ashley Champagne)
Starlink satellite
Starlink satellite(Linda Linares)

