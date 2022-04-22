Advertisement

Valders ‘Future Farmers of America’ students drive to class on tractors

The Drive Your Tractor to School Day raised attention for the Future Farmers of America
By Megan Kernan
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDERS, Wis. (WBAY) - Dozens of Valders High School students took an alternative form of transportation to school, instead of taking the bus or their car.

In a Wisconsin-like way, more than 45 students threw on their backpacks and hopped in their tracors to head to class.

“It’s just a really cool opportunity for kids to kind of show off our Ag community here in Valders,” said Jeff Griffey, Valders FFA Chapter Advisor.

Something you don’t see every day, almost 20 tractors pulling down the road, and right into the school parking lot.

“All of us work around farms or have somebody that knows somebody that has tractors. Most of us have grown up with tractors in our blood. So it’s just one of those things that every kid looks forward to every year, is bringing their tractor to school,” said Toby Hammel, Valders FFA Chapter Member.

Valders Future Farmers of America (FFA) Chapters says their students have been preparing for “Drive Your Tractor to School Day,” for months.

“These tractors have went through a pressure wash, a wax, you name it, just like you would be when taking your date to prom, so to speak,” said Griffey.

Valders FFA Chapter sponsors the annual tradition of nearly 30 years, to encourage more kids to get involved in farming.

“I think it’s a huge deal to show that there’s still kids very active within agriculture. It’s becoming an industry where kids are getting farther and farther removed, and to show that, especially in rural areas like this, that there are the Future Farmers of America here,” said Clarissa Ulness, Valders FFA Chapter President.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SpaceX Starlink internet satellites seen over Appleton on May 6, 2021
It happened again: Lights in the sky create excitement in Northeast Wisconsin
The bodies of two people were found in a home in the town of Day on April, 6. A homicide...
2 killed in fractal burning incident, Marathon County Sheriff’s Department warns of hobby’s danger
Erin Schumacher, 19, of Green Bay died in May of 2020 when she took a Percocet pill she had no...
Only on Action 2 News: Green Bay mom shares story of daughter’s loss due to accidental fentanyl overdose
Starlink spotted in De Pere
Viewers capture Starlink satellites streaking through the sky
Heather Richmond appeared via Zoom for a virtual hearing in Door County Court (file image)
Felony charges dismissed against Green Bay defense attorney

Latest News

A quilt on display at Amanda's House represents people who struggled with mental health and...
Amanda's House opens in Green Bay
Amanda's House in Green Bay
Women’s treatment facility opens in Green Bay, inspired by co-founder’s late daughter
Generic car crash
Woman killed in crash with guardrail on Highway 10
COVID-19 community test site (file image)
Community COVID-19 testing sites shut down
COVID-19 community test site (file image)
Appleton closes COVID-19 community test site