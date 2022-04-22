Suring man, 79, killed in Oconto County crash

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 79-year-old man was killed in a crash in Oconto County Thursday evening.

At about 8:38 p.m., deputies and emergency crews were called to the area of County Highway G west of Parkway Road in the Town of Brazeau for a one-vehicle crash.

The Sheriff’s Office says the victim was driving a pickup truck west on County G when he lost control, entered the south ditch and hit a tree.

The man, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The victim’s name will not be released until family are notified of his death.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Brazeau Fire Department, Brazeau Ambulance Service and the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office.

