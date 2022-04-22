Advertisement

More organizations helping Wisconsin Ukrainians' relief efforts

Milwaukee Bucks player wearing t-shirt that supports Wisconsin Ukrainians
Milwaukee Bucks player wearing t-shirt that supports Wisconsin Ukrainians(WBAY)
By Megan Kernan
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Ukrainians Inc. has teamed up with a group called the “Power of Humans” to prolong its relief efforts in Ukraine.

The Power of Humans is a social platform based out of the Milwaukee area, which supports and raises funds for many nonprofits.

Now, it’s added another nonprofit, the Wisconsin Ukrainians.

“They just said ‘Hey, we have a family member in the local area that’s an entrepreneur, a CEO, and they’re running this organization and they would like to donate all the proceeds to Wisconsin Ukrainians Inc,’” said Valentyn Potapenko, Wisconsin Ukrainians Inc. Board of Directors.

Now, 100% of the sales from their ‘Support Ukraine’ t-shirt fundraiser will be donated to Wisconsin Ukrainians, to help advance its mission.

“We know the needs are still there, they’re ongoing. Even if the war stopped today, just the destruction, the devastation, the loss, the human cost here is just unimaginable so as long as we’re able to continue to fundraise. We’re here for the long haul,” said Jonathan Pylypiv, Wisconsin Ukrainians Inc. President.

There are four ‘Support Ukraine’ t-shirts available in Ukrainian and English versions.

Already, they’ve been spotted on Milwaukee Bucks forward, Sandro Mamukelashvili, and other NBA players in the playoffs.

“They have a great platform where they can showcase the different ways that they can help. So it just feels cool as a sports fan,” said Pylypiv.

The Power of Humans was launched by a minority owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, which has given this fundraiser an even bigger platfrom.

“Just like the Bucks are the Wisconsin team, Wisconsin Ukrainians we’re the grassroots local Wisconsin based organization, the direct connection, so we’re grateful for their support and able to help our mission,” said Pylypiv.

You can find the link for the t-shirt fundraiser here.

“It’s really amazing seeing these groups come out of every aspect of our lives that we don’t think they would, and just try to assist in every way they can,” said Potapenko.

