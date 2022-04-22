Man whose passenger died in crash with ambulance pleads to OWI homicide charge
David Worley avoided a jury trial that was scheduled to start Monday
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac County man who crashed into an ambulance in Fond du Lac, killing a passenger in his car, pleaded no contest to a charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.
David Worley, 30, of Theresa, avoided a jury trial that was scheduled to start on Monday and last for 5 days. He could get 5 to 15 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision when he’s sentenced in July.
Worley was critically injured in the September 15, 2020, crash that killed Jonathan Bruemmer, who was 21 at the time. The ambulance driver, another emergency worker on board, and their patient were hurt but their injuries weren’t life-threatening.
Investigators said Worley’s car ran a red light on Main St. at the intersection with Johnson St.
Security video obtained by Action 2 News showed the car hitting the front of the ambulance. Bruemmer was ejected from the car and Worley was pinned inside.
