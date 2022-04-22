Man whose passenger died in crash with ambulance pleads to OWI homicide charge

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac County man who crashed into an ambulance in Fond du Lac, killing a passenger in his car, pleaded no contest to a charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.

David Worley, 30, of Theresa, avoided a jury trial that was scheduled to start on Monday and last for 5 days. He could get 5 to 15 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision when he’s sentenced in July.

Worley was critically injured in the September 15, 2020, crash that killed Jonathan Bruemmer, who was 21 at the time. The ambulance driver, another emergency worker on board, and their patient were hurt but their injuries weren’t life-threatening.

Investigators said Worley’s car ran a red light on Main St. at the intersection with Johnson St.

Security video obtained by Action 2 News showed the car hitting the front of the ambulance. Bruemmer was ejected from the car and Worley was pinned inside.

Serious crash at Johnson and Main. All traffic blocked. One patient ejected. One serious extrication. Accident involves FDLFR ambulance. Please avoid area. — Fond du Lac Fire (@fdlfire) September 15, 2020

UPDATE: State Patrol says the crash happened around 4:30 this morning--an ambulance and car were involved. They're still investigating and the intersection of Johnson and Main in Fond du Lac is still closed. https://t.co/TFSbpFzKrO — Kathryn Bracho (@KBrachoWBAY) September 15, 2020

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Fond du Lac officials dealing with what they call a serious crash at the intersection of Johnson and Main. They ask you to avoid the area. #WBAYFirstAlert pic.twitter.com/HDZwrtDf9z — Kathryn Bracho (@KBrachoWBAY) September 15, 2020

