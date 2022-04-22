Advertisement

LOOK UP: Four planets can be seen in a line this month

Venus, Mars, Saturn and Jupiter will form a conjunction and be visible in the sky at the end of...
Venus, Mars, Saturn and Jupiter will form a conjunction and be visible in the sky at the end of April, NASA says.(NASA)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:45 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Skywatchers have something to look forward to later this month, according to NASA.

Four planets are moving throughout April to eventually form a conjunction, the agency says.

NASA says Venus, Mars and Saturn formed a trio at the beginning of the month. Saturn appeared to move towards Mars each day.

Looking up into the sky on April 1, Mars and Saturn appear to be a couple of finger widths apart, NASA says.

Saturn then continues increasing its separation from Mars as Jupiter starts to rise in the predawn hour by mid-month.

By the last week of April, NASA says Jupiter will be high enough above the horizon an hour before the sunrise to where it can be easier to be seen.

For other exciting sights you can observe in the sky, you can visit NASA’s website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starlink spotted in De Pere
Viewers capture Starlink satellites streaking through the sky
Heather Richmond appeared via Zoom for a virtual hearing in Door County Court (file image)
Felony charges dismissed against Green Bay defense attorney
SpaceX Starlink internet satellites seen over Appleton on May 6, 2021
It happened again: Lights in the sky create excitement in Northeast Wisconsin
The bodies of two people were found in a home in the town of Day on April, 6. A homicide...
2 killed in fractal burning incident, Marathon County Sheriff’s Department warns of hobby’s danger
Erin Schumacher, 19, of Green Bay died in May of 2020 when she took a Percocet pill she had no...
Only on Action 2 News: Green Bay mom shares story of daughter’s loss due to accidental fentanyl overdose

Latest News

Police said at least four people were injured in a shooting Friday in Washington, D.C.
Suspect found dead after shooting 4, causing DC lockdowns
April 23 Birthday Club
April 23 Birthday Club
Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera reacts on first base after his 3,000th career...
Tigers’ Cabrera gets 3,000th hit; 33rd player to reach mark
The death toll may be more than 100, according to a report in the Lagos-based Punch newspaper.
Explosion at illegal oil refinery in Nigeria kills over 50
Blackstone Family Restaurant
Green Bay restaurant cutting back hours of operation after over a century of service