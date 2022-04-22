Advertisement

Local church attendance up this year, yet some congregations struggle

In a 2020 report from Gallup, they found that while nearly 60% of baby boomers attend church today only 40% of millennials do.
Pews were full for Easter for the first time in the pandemic, but leaders of local congregations say fewer people are attending church regularly.
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - While the past two years have been rough for churches across the nation, local churches say they had great turnouts for Easter Sunday and are finally starting to feel normal again.

Even with higher in-person attendance Father Ron Belitz with St. John Nepomucene in Little Chute said he’s still missing a lot of friendly faces who chose to watch mass online.

“On an average, we get about four to 500 hits a weekend on the computer,” he said. “I think people have gotten maybe very comfortable in viewing us at home and have forgotten about the sense of the Eucharist,” Father Ron.

Deacon Paul Umentum with St. Mary of the Angels said the struggle to get people through the door is nothing new As there has been a decline in young parishioners over the last decade.

He said just like those who log on for mass, Millennials don’t long for a church community like they used to.

“Under 40 they just feel that they could do it on their own. There’s not that sense of community as much as there was when I was, you know, doing that 20 years ago, 10 years ago, 15 years ago,” Umentum said.

