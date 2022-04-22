Advertisement

Felony charges dismissed against Green Bay defense attorney

Heather Richmond appeared via Zoom for a virtual hearing in Door County Court (file image)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News has learned felony charges were dismissed against a Green Bay defense attorney who was accused of felony theft.

Heather Richmond-Middleton was charged with three counts of moveable property in Brown County. The investigation against her started when a man claimed Richmond took possession of his cars while he was in jail and without his permission.

Because of Richmond’s history as a defense attorney in Brown County, the case was being heard by a judge in Door County.

Online court records show the State filed a motion to dismiss the charges without prejudice, which means prosecutors reserve the option of filing the charges again later.

Action 2 News has reached out to the court for a copy of the motion, which would explain why the State moved for dismissal, but we did not hear back at the time of this writing.

In an email sent to WBAY, Richmond states she was recapturing property that was wrongfully taken from her, and that’s why the charges were dismissed.

