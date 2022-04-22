Earth Day clean up project in Green Bay tomorrow

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Today, April 22, is Earth Day and when one man in Green Bay wanted to find more ways to help the environment with a local clean up he decided to start his own.

Even though Earth Day is today, environmental activists are going to be cleaning up our waterways here in Green Bay tomorrow, April 23, and they’re inviting anyone inspired to create change close to home.

“The closest one this weekend was in Chicago or Duluth or something like that so I hit the response button that said ‘Get More Info’ or ‘Find Out How To Host An Event’ and shazam, I’m hosting an event,” Erik Bertaud, the Green Bay Earth Day Clean Up organizer shared.

After all of his research, Bertaud was able to organize a local clean up here in Green Bay, in just five days. He says if that’s possible, what else can people do to help the nature that’s around them? On Saturday April 23 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. CST volunteers will pick up litter around the north end of Military Avenue and the drainage sewers in the area. A handful of people have already volunteered to help, meeting at Ken Euers Nature Area at 11:30 a.m. CST.

“There are a lot of things that I do that seem kind of transcendental related to a lot of talking to people about how ‘I support this and I support that,’ but not a lot of actually doing something.” Bertaud emphasized. “I like to be able to actually do something. This is a good opportunity.”

Bertaud said he tries to do something for Earth Day every year. A global tradition founded by another Wisconsin man, Senator Gaylord Nelson in 1970.

“As the stewards of this area we have to take care of this watershed because it’s important to the whole planet,” Bertaud highlighted.

If you’re interested in participating tomorrow starting at 11:30 a.m. CST, the City of Green Bay will be providing trash and recycling bags along with safety vests for participants. However, bring your own work gloves and wear outdoor boots to make the clean up, well, cleaner.

