COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Over 1,000 cases; patient numbers are up, deaths down

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – We wrote yesterday that there’s a saying: Once is chance, twice is a coincidence, and three times is a pattern. The pattern shows a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin.

For the third day in a row, the state reported over 1,000 new cases (1,245). It’s a little lower than the 1,310 cases identified Thursday and the 1,585 cases Wednesday. The Department of Health Services (DHS) told us earlier this week that these are largely results of recent tests -- after the weekend of religious observances and Spring Break vacations. Out of the 20 counties we’re tracking, only Kewaunee County didn’t report new cases Friday. Fourteen counties had single-digit increases and 5 counties had cases in double digits.

The positivity rate is over 7% for the first time in two months, at 7.2%. That’s the percentage of COVID-19 tests in the past week that came back positive.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said community levels of COVID-19 are low in 69 counties, compared to 72 a week ago. Levels are moderate in Barron, Dane, and Rusk counties. The CDC measures activity not just by the proportion of positive tests but also considers hospital admissions for COVID-19 and the percentage of beds filled by COVID-19 patients.

DHS numbers show a low number of people were hospitalized for COVID-19, with 15 admitted in the last 24-hour period statewide. That’s close to our calculated 7-day average of 16 patients per day.

Despite those low numbers, patient numbers rose for the third day in a row to 162 COVID-19 patients filling hospital beds, with 33 of them in intensive care, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA). That’s 21 more in hospitals and 9 more in ICU treatment than 3 days ago.

Hospitals in the 7-county Northeast health care region have 19 of those patients, 3 in ICU -- 2 more patients than Thursday but the same number in ICU. Hospitals in the 8-county Fox Valley region are treating 4 COVID-19 patients, 2 in ICU -- 1 fewer person in intensive care and 3 fewer patients overall.

Fewer people are dying. The death rate went down from 0.92% to 0.91% of all known cases since the pandemic started after only 1 death was added to the state’s COVID-19 death toll in the past day. The DHS says that death in Kenosha County was recent, and the 7-day average held at 2 deaths per day.

A vaccinator in Wisconsin will administer the 2 millionth COVID-19 booster shot this weekend. The DHS reports 1,999,661 booster doses as of Friday. That’s out of 9,446,188 doses of COVID-19 vaccine given since mid-December 2020.

All of the daily COVID-19 vaccine numbers were up compared to Thursday -- total doses, booster doses, Wisconsinites with at least one dose, Wisconsinites completing their vaccine series, and Wisconsinites getting boosters. But none of them were higher than one week ago, causing each of the 7-day averages to fall to a new record low: 2,240 daily doses; 3,431 daily booster doses; 293 more Wisconsinites each day getting at least their first dose; 430 Wisconsinites each day completing their vaccine series; 1,011 Wisconsinites each day getting a booster shot.

Friday’s Vaccinations by Age Group

5 to 11: 27.5% received vaccine/24.6% completed vaccinations

12 to 17: 61.5% received vaccine/58.0% completed vaccinations/19.0% (+0.1) received booster

18 to 24: 60.2% received vaccine/54.7% completed vaccinations/19.0% received booster

25 to 34: 64.2% received vaccine/59.7% (+0.1) completed vaccinations/25.1% (+0.1) received booster

35 to 44: 69.3% (+0.1) received vaccine/65.8% completed vaccinations/32.7% (+0.1) received booster

45 to 54: 71.7% received vaccine/68.8% completed vaccinations/37.6% received booster

55 to 64: 78.1% received vaccine/75.5% completed vaccinations/48.9% (+0.1) received booster

65 and up: 85.5% received vaccine/82.4% completed vaccinations/67.4% (+0.1) received booster

Friday’s Vaccinations by County Population

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 65.7% 63.1% Calumet (50,089) (FV) 56.9% 54.8% Dodge (87,839) 52.6% 50.4% Door (27,668) (NE) 78.7% (+0.1) 74.6% Florence (4,295) (NE) 52.9% 50.1% (-0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 55.8% 53.3% Forest (9,004) 52.7% 50.2% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 57.3% 54.7% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 52.7% 51.1% Langlade (19,189) 54.0% 51.9% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 60.6% 58.4% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 53.5% 51.2% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 80.7% (+0.1) 77.3% (+0.2) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 52.9% 51.2% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 64.3% 61.7% Shawano (40,899) (FV) 47.9% 46.3% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 63.0% 60.5% Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 55.6% 53.7% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 46.2% 44.2% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 62.3% 59.5% NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 298,402 (62.9%) 286,484 (60.4%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 330,456 (60.1%) 316,647 (57.6%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,748,025 (64.3%) 3,557,434 (61.0%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

FRIDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (boldface indicates increase since last report)

Note: Michigan only updates county case and death totals on Wednesdays

Brown – 70,393 cases (+41) (425 deaths)

Calumet – 11,571 cases (+8) (99 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.) - 4,987 cases (86 deaths)

Dodge – 24,560 cases (+10) (294 deaths)

Door – 6,608 cases (+2) (61 deaths)

Florence - 814 cases (+1) (16 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 29,576 cases (+9) (254 deaths)

Forest - 2,438 cases (+1) (48 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.) - 2,744 cases (40 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,252 cases (+9) (54 deaths)

Iron (Mich.) - 2,316 cases (71 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,561 cases (42 deaths)

Langlade - 4,883 cases (+1) (73 deaths)

Manitowoc – 17,364 cases (+6) (158 deaths)

Marinette - 9,698 cases (+3) (104 deaths)

Menominee – 1,846 (+1) (14 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.) - 3,945 cases (60 deaths)

Oconto – 9,348 cases (+4) (96 deaths)

Outagamie – 42,659 cases (+36) (356 deaths)

Shawano – 9,773 cases (+4) (127 deaths)

Sheboygan – 29,505 cases (+18) (267 deaths)

Waupaca – 11,349 cases (+1) (194 deaths)

Waushara – 5,011 cases (+3) (70 deaths)

Winnebago – 44,214 cases (+34) (332 deaths)

You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website and for Michigan counties on the Michigan Department of Health COVID-19 website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publish updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

