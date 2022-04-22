COOLER ON FRIDAY... WARMER THIS WEEKEND

The wind will be lighter tonight, but temperatures will fall quickly thanks to generally clear skies. Lows will settle into the 30s with some high cloud cover arriving by sunrise. Friday will be noticeably cooler with highs only getting to around 50° and an east wind gusting to 25 mph.

Aside from a few showers across southern Wisconsin, much of the daytime hours will be dry. But, as a warm front lifts northward by the evening, showers and a few storms will be possible. An isolated stronger storm can’t be ruled out with the best chances west of the Fox Cities. Steadier rain can be expected overnight with most of the showers out of the area by sunrise Saturday.

This weekend is shaping up to be the warmest so far in 2022. Highs on Saturday likely rise into the 70s... for many, these will be our first 70° temps of the year. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with a strong southerly wind gusting to 30 mph. A cold front will push into the area at night, leading to showers overspreading the area.

Scattered rain continues Sunday along with mostly cloudy skies. We don’t cool off much overnight... so many of us will actually begin Sunday in the 60s. Highs will stay in the 60s, and temperatures will drop quickly behind the cold front at night. The next work week will be noticeably cooler with highs generally in the 40s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: E/SE 10-20+ MPH

SATURDAY: S 10-20+ MPH

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Cool and calmer. High clouds late. LOW: 36

FRIDAY: Sunshine, then increasing clouds. Breezy with spotty afternoon showers. Better chance of rain and storms at NIGHT. HIGH: 50 LOW: 47

SATURDAY: Warm and breezy, but cooler by the lakeshore. A mix of sun and clouds. Rain at night. HIGH: 75 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered rain showers. HIGH: 67 LOW: 42

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, much cooler, and breezy. HIGH: 47 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. Sprinkles and flakes north? HIGH: 42 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool with less wind. HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Slightly milder with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 50

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.