Trials, but calmer QB, await rookie WRs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s very likely the Packers will draft multiple receivers in next week’s NFL Draft. But is also very likely that those rookies will struggle to make an impact. Since Aaron Rodgers took over as the starter in Green Bay, only 3 rookie or first year receivers have caught more than 25 passes: Davante Adams (38 in 2014), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (38 in 2018), and Jordy Nelson (33 in 2008).

Randall Cobb, who entered the league in the lockout season of 2011 and did not have the benefit of an offseason program, had 25 catches as a rookie. “In the league, it’s all about timing, it’s about being open at the right time,” Cobb said Wednesday. “Not making your break too early, not making your break too late. Whether it be by steps or the route that you have, understanding the zone coverages and when the window is going to pop and being able to sit in the window for a little bit longer, that was the biggest adjustment for me coming into the league.”

Last year’s rookie receiver, Amari Rodgers, really struggled with all of that. He had just 4 catches as a receiver, and his struggles as a returner were obvious. But Cobb, who was coached by Amari’s dad in college and is a mentor to Rodgers, points to history as a guide. “You want to talk about Tae (Davante Adams)? There were a lot of people, a lot of people sitting in this room that wanted him cut, and talking about how he was going to be cut, if you all remember that?” Cobb told reporters on Wednesday. “What we do is not easy and for anybody to think that you can just walk into a place and become great … it’s a process. “So, just give it time. Some people take a little longer to blossom. It’s about me helping him understand and build confidence and know who he is and allowing him to continue to grow.”

Cobb also points out that Aaron Rodgers has grown. Earlier in his career, the now 4-time MVP was not tolerant of, and very demonstrative with, young receivers that made mistakes. That guy is gone. “I always look and be like ‘wait, who are you? You used to talk to me like this, why didn’t I get that treatment?’” related Cobb. “He (Rodgers) definitely is a lot more Zen, and he’s better at communicating with some of the younger guys and not being too forceful with it like he used to be. It’s about helping people grow, and understanding that not everyone is the same, and you have to help and teach in different ways. I definitely look forward to seeing how he is with the younger guys in the situation that we will be in this year.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.