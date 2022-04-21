Advertisement

A SUNNY & WINDY DAY... STORMS POSSIBLE TOMORROW

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Cruz Medina
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT
After a batch of morning clouds, plenty of sunshine can be expected for the rest of the afternoon. It will be milder than previous days with highs near 60s, but it will be on the windy side with wind gusts around 30 mph. Overnight, the wind will finally die down, and skies will be mainly clear. It will be a cool night with temperatures in the 30s.

After a cool start to the day, tomorrow will be noticeably cooler with temperatures near 50°, and breezy winds will kick back in by the afternoon. Get ready for a temperatures roller coaster over the next few days. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the 70s for most (except lakeside), and Sunday temperatures will be in the 60s. By next week, it will be much cooler so enjoy the mild weather while we have it!

There’s a little more rain in the forecast... Ahead of an advancing warm front, look for spotty showers tomorrow afternoon. Widespread rain with embedded thunderstorms is more likely tomorrow night. Some of these storms may contain some hail, but our risk of severe weather is LOW. There’s also a chance of showers and a few storms late Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Water levels on local creeks, streams and rivers will probably run high into early next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W/NW 10-25+ MPH

FRIDAY: E/SE 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies. Gusty winds. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 60

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Cool and calmer. LOW: 36

FRIDAY: Sunshine, then increasing clouds. Breezy with spotty afternoon showers... Better chance of rain and storms at NIGHT. HIGH: 49 LOW: 47

SATURDAY: Warm and windy, but cooler by the lakeshore. A mix of sun and clouds. T’showers at night. HIGH: 75 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: Morning showers. Windy, with some afternoon sun. HIGH: 67 LOW: 42

MONDAY: Early sun, then turning cloudy. Much cooler and breezy. HIGH: 47 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: Cloudy and cool. A chance of showers. Some flakes NORTH? HIGH: 43 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool with less wind. HIGH: 47

