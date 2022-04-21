SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: Rosario’s journey from Mexico to running a farm in Manitowoc County

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Ten years ago, Rosario Ibarra left Mexico to come to Wisconsin. Now, he’s in charge of one of the largest dairy farms in Manitowoc County

Thursday on Small Towns, Jeff Alexander introduces us to Rosario and her farm dreams.

Growing up in Mexico, Rosario couldn’t stand chores when she visited her grandfather’s small rural farm. Once she hit college, something changed. She earned a degree in Agronomy and a Master’s of Business Administration.

An internship brought her to Wisconsin. Today, she’s the general manager on the Grotegut Dairy Farm in Newton.

“I am proud of being able to give back a little of what Wisconsin gave me years ago, the opportunity to come here to learn from a really good farm and to learn from a lot of people that have a real passion for the dairy industry,” says Rosario. “I’m hoping that I’m being a good example.”

Jeff shows us a day in the life of Rosario on the farm in Small Towns airing Thursday on Action 2 News at 6.

