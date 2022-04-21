Search paused for missing canoer on Fox Lake

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Search operations for a missing canoer were called off by dive and boat teams due to high wind conditions on Fox Lake Saturday.

“These conditions make dive operations difficult and dangerous to diving personnel,” Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt wrote in a media release.

Saturday’s search was called off around 4:30 p.m., according to Schmidt.

Searches will continue in the following days, but specifics will not be shared with the public.

“This is a result of wind weather conditions forecast over the next several days, which make it difficult to predict what search techniques may be feasible without putting divers at risk,” Schmidt continued.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, Marathon County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, Fox Lake Fire Department, Beaver Dam Fire Department, Hustisford Fire Department and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resource took part in the search until it was paused.

4/22 REPORT

The search continues for a man missing on Fox Lake in Dodge County.

Crews conducted an extensive search of the lake until sunset Thursday. They started up again Friday morning, but weather is preventing full-scale operations.

“Search operations continue, however, due to impending weather, and the safety of divers, a full-scale search is not possible today. Full search operations will resume as soon as it is deemed safe by dive teams,” reads a statement from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office received a call about a capsized canoe and two people yelling for help near the north shore.

Deputies were able to rescue a woman from the water, but the male victim was not visible.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.

“Conditions on the lake are not suitable for canoe or kayak use due to high winds. Neither occupant was wearing a personal floatation device,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, Beaver Dam Fire Department Dive Team, Campbellsport Fire Department Dive Team, Fox Lake Fire Department, Waupun Fire Department, Campbellsport Fire Department, Hustisford Fire Department, and the Department of Natural Resources took part in the search Thursday.

INITIAL REPORT

A search and rescue operation is underway on Fox Lake in Dodge County, where a canoe capsized, throwing two people into the water.

The sheriff’s office received a 911 call just before 12:30 P.M. of two people yelling for help near the north shore of the lake.

Deputies found one person above the water but couldn’t see the second person. First responders were able to rescue a woman from rural Fox Lake and took her to a hospital. We don’t know her condition.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says it’s looking for a man, who’s believed to also be from rural Fox Lake.

The sheriff’s office says neither canoeist was wearing a lifejacket. It adds that conditions on the lake aren’t suitable for canoes or kayaks right now because of the high wind.

The boat launch on Blackhawk Trail is closed to the public while rescuers use it as a staging area.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.