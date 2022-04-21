Rawhide expansion will assist more at-risk boys

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Rawhide is expanding and Wednesday the facility celebrated the grand opening of its newly constructed Starr Youth Home, allowing even more at-risk boys to receive help.

Rawhide says the ten thousand square foot residential facility can house up to 16 boys at a time.

“What makes it unique is that most facilities are going to be institutional or look like a dorm. This is going to be like a home. So you’re going to see everybody has their own room with their own bathrooms,’ said Alan Loux, Rawhide President and CEO.

Each room also comes with it’s own special name, highlighting a Packer that played with Bart Starr and was inducted into both the NFL and Packers Hall of Fame.

Cherry Starr also played a big role in the building’s design.

She picked out the photos of Bart that are on the wall, the cherry wood on the wall, and insisted upon plenty of lighting and big windows.

Rawhide covered the cost entirely thru donations, and lot of the money came from area companies.

Bernatello’s Pizza Chief Operating Officer Chad Schultz said, “There’s a great need for helping the youth right now in our society. So we can’t count on the government to do everything so companies like us in the private sector got to help in a big way.”

This has been especially true the past couple of years.

Loux added, “With all of the challenges of mental health that’s impacting behavioral health with COVID that’s impacting that we found that we ran out of capacity here at Rawhide so we have a waiting list, that kids are waiting to get help.”

That move in process is expected to begin soon.

