Advertisement

Judge orders Wisconsin election investigator to stop deleting records

Michael Gableman discusses findings of his election investigation at a legislative hearing at...
Michael Gableman discusses findings of his election investigation at a legislative hearing at the state Capitol on March 1, 2022
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A judge has ordered an investigator in Wisconsin looking into the 2020 election to stop deleting records, the latest blow against the former state Supreme Court justice whose contract is nearing an end.

Michael Gableman has released two interim reports on the election won by President Joe Biden and has suggested the GOP-controlled Legislature look into the legally impossible move of decertifying his victory.

Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington on Thursday issued an order telling Gableman “not to delete or destroy any record that is or may be responsive” to open records requests from the liberal watchdog group American Oversight. 

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ann Retzlaff court appearance
Annie’s Campground owner back in custody, bond set at $25,000
John C. Andrews faces a charge of Concealing a Corpse after the remains of Starkie Swenson,...
Chilton man arrested for 2nd time in Starkie Swenson case
SpaceX Starlink internet satellites seen over Appleton on May 6, 2021
It happened again: Lights in the sky create excitement in Northeast Wisconsin
Erin Schumacher, 19, of Green Bay died in May of 2020 when she took a Percocet pill she had no...
Only on Action 2 News: Green Bay mom shares story of daughter’s loss due to accidental fentanyl overdose
The bodies of two people were found in a home in the town of Day on April, 6. A homicide...
2 killed in fractal burning incident, Marathon County Sheriff’s Department warns of hobby’s danger

Latest News

Medicinal marijuana: the best option for many with debilitating medical conditions
INTERVIEW: Wisconsin medical marijuana bill
Medical marijuana business and potential patient react to proposed program regulations
Wisconsin marijuana legalization proponents get to make case
Police car generic
A.G. hopeful Jarchow proposes law enforcement plan
Sen. Tom Tiffany
Tiffany to seek re-election in 7th Congressional District