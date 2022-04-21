Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Wisconsin medical marijuana bill

The Republican author of a bill to legalize marijuana for medicinal use says she wants to start a conversation
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - State lawmakers held a hearing Wednesday on a bill to legalize marijuana for medicinal purposes. It’s only the second time in state history that legalizing marijuana got a legislative hearing in Wisconsin -- and the first time since Republicans took control of the Legislature in 2011.

The bill won’t pass because the Legislature has already adjourned for the year and there won’t be any more floor votes until next January, but the Republican author, Sen. Mary Felzkowski (R-Irma) says she wants to start a conversation.

We have that conversation with A.J. Bayatpour, Capitol Bureau Chief for our ABC sister station in Madison, WKOW-TV.

We ask him whether this was a big step forward for the issue of legalizing marijuana or a political ploy. He discusses some of the unanswered questions -- what makes a patient eligible? who would produce it? who would sell it? and what about the federal laws against marijuana? We also ask Bayatpour if the bill is reintroduced next year how it might compare to the bill that was discussed in the hearing this week.

