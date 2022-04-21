Golfers, sponsors, volunteers needed for Ukraine golf benefit

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Golfers, sponsors, volunteers and silent auction items are still needed for an upcoming golf event for Ukraine.

Hilly Haven Golf Course is partnering with Wisconsin Ukrainians for the “Big Cup Golf Outing” on Saturday, April 30. The course is located at 5911 County Road PP in De Pere.

The event is an 18-hole, 4-person scramble. As of April 21, the outing had 15 team openings they were looking to fill.

Registration is $150 per person or $120 for a member. Hilly Haven says $20 of that goes to payouts and the rest of the funds go to support Ukraine.

Those who do not golf can sponsor a hole for $150, flag for $100, team for $600, or beverage cart for $2000.

Hilly Haven will donate the greens fees and carts.

CLICK HERE for more information about the Big Cup Golf Outing Supporting Ukraine.

For questions contact kristin@hillyhaven.com.

