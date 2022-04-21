Door County agencies hold ‘mock DUI crash’ to show dangers of drinking and driving ahead of prom

FISH CREEK, Wis. (WBAY) - Door County officers are on a mission to show students that it takes one distraction to cause an accident and keep students from ever returning to school.

Wednesday, students from the Gibraltar High School gathered for a realistic crash demo put on by my multiple Door County agencies.

“I think everyone hears about getting in car accidents and stuff like that, but when you’re young, you feel invincible. It’s not until you see it that you get it,” Jerrad Anderson, the Fire Chief for Gibraltar Fire said.

Students watched as their peers were torn from wrecked cars, strapped into ambulances, and testing for alcohol impairment.

“I thought it was going to be scaled down a little bit. I didn’t expect, you know, firetrucks and community members from all over door county to show up. Um, it goes to show that in situations like this, everybody gets on the scene as quick as they can. And it was pretty quick too,” Nico Salm, a senior said.

While the demonstration focused on drunk driving, officers said today, that distracted driving it’s just as much of a problem.

Krista Church, a junior at Gibraltar who played the passenger who was killed in the crash, hopes that the demonstration helps her classmates make smarter decisions before getting behind the wheel.

“I hope they think about their actions before they do it and just be safe. We don’t want to come back Monday after prom and have someone, one of our fellow peers or friends be gone because of their decisions,” Church said.

The school holds the mock demonstration every four years right before prom in hopes to spark change.

Alcohol, drugs, and the distraction of friends in the car are all worries with young drivers, especially in prom season

