Advertisement

Door County agencies hold ‘mock DUI crash’ to show dangers of drinking and driving ahead of prom

Students watched as their peers were torn from wrecked cars, strapped into ambulances, and testing for alcohol impairment.
The school does this every four years before prom.
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FISH CREEK, Wis. (WBAY) - Door County officers are on a mission to show students that it takes one distraction to cause an accident and keep students from ever returning to school.

Wednesday, students from the Gibraltar High School gathered for a realistic crash demo put on by my multiple Door County agencies.

“I think everyone hears about getting in car accidents and stuff like that, but when you’re young, you feel invincible. It’s not until you see it that you get it,” Jerrad Anderson, the Fire Chief for Gibraltar Fire said.

Students watched as their peers were torn from wrecked cars, strapped into ambulances, and testing for alcohol impairment.

“I thought it was going to be scaled down a little bit. I didn’t expect, you know, firetrucks and community members from all over door county to show up. Um, it goes to show that in situations like this, everybody gets on the scene as quick as they can. And it was pretty quick too,” Nico Salm, a senior said.

Students watched as their peers were torn from cars, strapped into ambulances and tested for drunk driving.

While the demonstration focused on drunk driving, officers said today, that distracted driving it’s just as much of a problem.

Krista Church, a junior at Gibraltar who played the passenger who was killed in the crash, hopes that the demonstration helps her classmates make smarter decisions before getting behind the wheel.

“I hope they think about their actions before they do it and just be safe. We don’t want to come back Monday after prom and have someone, one of our fellow peers or friends be gone because of their decisions,” Church said.

The school holds the mock demonstration every four years right before prom in hopes to spark change.

Alcohol, drugs, and the distraction of friends in the car are all worries with young drivers, especially in prom season

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ann Retzlaff court appearance
Annie’s Campground owner back in custody, bond set at $25,000
John C. Andrews faces a charge of Concealing a Corpse after the remains of Starkie Swenson,...
Chilton man arrested for 2nd time in Starkie Swenson case
Ladarius Davis-Hughes, 21, is charged with five felonies after police say he crashed his car on...
Father flips car in crash, flees without son, police say
Missouri State Highway Patrol found 500 lbs. of marijuana scattered across I-70 on 4/20.
500 lbs. of marijuana scattered on interstate during crash on 4/20, troopers say
A study by the Government Accountability Office revealed flaws in the management of...
Feds: Thousands may have student debt that should be erased

Latest News

April 22 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain later
Ann Retzlaff court appearance
WATCH: Campground owner appears before court
Richard Pierce in court
LIVE: Friday marks day four of testimony in Door County murder trial
April 22 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the rain
Starlink spotted in De Pere
Viewers capture Starlink satellites streaking through the sky