Denmark native takes to the seas in the latest season of ‘Deadliest Catch’

Cody Umentum's Deadliest Catch connection
Cody Umentum's Deadliest Catch connection(Cody Umentum)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT
DENMARK, Wis. (WBAY) - The eighteenth season of Deadliest Catch premiered with Denmark’s very own Cody Umentum.

He was a crew member on one of the featured ships, the Wizard.

The Wizard
The Wizard(Cody Umentum)

It all started when he ran into the captain in Denali National Park.

He said working through the conditions on the boats requires a strong headspace to “push through a lot of the weather conditions and sleep deprivation.”

He added that as extreme as the show looks on TV... it’s even more intense in person.

“You know how usually pictures and videos don’t do justice? I feel the same way about the show.”

Umentum said he experienced seasickness, but the experience ultimately led him gaining his “sea legs.”

“I turned white as a ghost. The other guys I was working with, they were joking, like Wisconsin is turning green on us. After about a week I’d say, with the help of some medicine and some home remedies, I kinda got my sea legs,” he said.

Umentum fell in love with traveling and meeting new people while enrolled at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh.

“Your time is priceless. Your time is one thing you’ll never get back, and it’s one thing you’ll never get enough of.”

After a vacation in some much warmer weather, he said he is looking forward to coming home and seeing his family.

Umentum is ready to relax, enjoy his mom’s homecooked meals and play cribbage with his dad.

