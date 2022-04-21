CLEARING & WINDY, BUT SEASONABLY MILD

Clouds are breaking up across northeast Wisconsin. As sunshine returns, we’ll have a gusty west wind behind our departing storm system. Midday wind gusts may reach 30 mph, but the wind should slow down late in the day. Despite the wind, our temperatures will be more typical for late April. Highs today will be mainly in the upper 50s to about 60 degrees.

Our temperatures will be up and down over the next several days. A wavy or “amplified” jet stream pattern across the country will cause those sudden changes. Tomorrow looks cooler with highs near 50 degrees, but the weekend looks much warmer with highs well into the 60s and 70s. However, as is typical for this time of year, it’s going to be noticeably cooler by the lakeshore. Our high temperatures will fall back into the cooler 40s early next week.

There’s a little more rain in the forecast... Ahead of an advancing warm front, look for spotty showers tomorrow afternoon. Widespread rain with embedded thunderstorms is more likely Friday night. Some of these storms may contain some hail, but our risk of severe weather is LOW. There’s also a chance of showers late Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Water levels on local creeks, streams and rivers will probably run high into early next week.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 10-25+ MPH

FRIDAY: E 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Clearing skies this morning. Gusty winds. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 59

TONIGHT: Mostly moonlit. Cool and calmer. LOW: 36

FRIDAY: Sunshine, then increasing clouds. Breezy with spotty afternoon showers... Better chance of rain and storms at NIGHT. HIGH: 50 LOW: 47

SATURDAY: Warm and windy, but cooler by the lakeshore. A mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 75 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Morning showers. Windy, with some afternoon sun. HIGH: 68 LOW: 43

MONDAY: Early sun, then turning cloudy. Much cooler and breezy. HIGH: 47 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: Cloudy and cool. A chance of showers. Perhaps wet snow NORTH? HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool with less wind. HIGH: 46

