Advertisement

Civil judgment obtained against Kewaunee County farm for manure violations

Wisconsin Department of Justice
Wisconsin Department of Justice(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s Attorney General has announced a civil judgment against a Kewaunee County concentrated animal feeding operation.

AG Josh Kaul says the judgment against Johannes Wakker requires him to pay a $225,000 penalty for the alleged violations at Wakker’s Kewaunee County CAFO.

“Mismanagement of manure can lead to water contamination and endanger public health,” said AG Kaul. “To protect safe and clean water, Wisconsin’s manure management laws must be followed.”

The complaint states Wakker violated provisions of his wastewater discharge permit between Nov. 2017 and April 2020.

The complaint described these violations:

• On 20 occasions, manure spread on Wakker’s farm fields either ran off the application site or discharged to waters of the state, such as a stream or a wetland, through subsurface drains.

• On 5 occasions, Wakker failed to minimize or prevent adverse impacts of discharges to waters of the state.

• On 11 occasions, manure spread on Wakker’s farm fields ponded on the application site.

• On 2 occasions, Wakker spread manure through an area that could concentrate the manure into a flow channel.

• On 2 occasions, manure spread on Wakker’s fields migrated from one part of the field to another.

• On 1 occasion, Wakker spread manure within 25 feet of a conduit to navigable water.

• On 1 occasion, Wakker failed to timely submit a report to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) describing the events that led to a manure discharge to waters of the state.

“In addition, Wakker failed to submit a nutrient management plan to DNR that identified all the environmentally sensitive areas within several farm fields he sought approval to spread manure on,” reads a statement from the DOJ.

The settlement was approved by the Joint Committee on Finance in April 13, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ann Retzlaff court appearance
Annie’s Campground owner back in custody, bond set at $25,000
John C. Andrews faces a charge of Concealing a Corpse after the remains of Starkie Swenson,...
Chilton man arrested for 2nd time in Starkie Swenson case
Erin Schumacher, 19, of Green Bay died in May of 2020 when she took a Percocet pill she had no...
Only on Action 2 News: Green Bay mom shares story of daughter’s loss due to accidental fentanyl overdose
SpaceX Starlink internet satellites seen over Appleton on May 6, 2021
It happened again: Lights in the sky create excitement in Northeast Wisconsin
Ladarius Davis-Hughes, 21, is charged with five felonies after police say he crashed his car on...
Father flips car in crash, flees without son, police say

Latest News

Richard Pierce in court
Fourth day of testimony in 1975 Door County murder case ends
John C. Andrews faces a charge of Concealing a Corpse after the remains of Starkie Swenson,...
“No, John, don’t”: Witnesses link John Andrews to Starkie Swenson murder
After witnessing incidents of parents berating officials and their own children, Bill Gosse...
New books written by local man aim to inspire better sportsmanship at youth sporting events
April 22 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy Friday
Anyone with information is to contact the Houston Crime Stoppers.
Robber caught by surprise when potential victim also pulls out gun, police say