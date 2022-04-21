Advertisement

Chilton man arrested for 2nd time in Starkie Swenson case

John C. Andrews will be charged Friday with concealing a corpse, the D.A. said
By Jason Zimmerman and WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office says it made an arrest in the case of Starkie Swenson. At a news conference Thursday, authorities said John C. Andrews of Chilton will be charged with Concealing a Corpse.

The district attorney says formal charges will be filed Friday, April 22, and Andrews, now 82 years old, will make a court appearance that afternoon. Concealing a Corpse is a felony in Wisconsin which carries up to 12 1/2 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.

Swenson, who was from Neenah, went missing in 1983. Hikers found his remains at High Cliff State Park 38 years later, on Sept. 29, 2021. DNA tests were used to identify the remains as Swenson’s, who was born in 1916.

Although Swenson’s body wasn’t found until recently, he was legally declared dead.

Andrews was brought up on homicide charges in 1994 after a woman eventually came forward. She said she was dating Andrews at the time and described the fight she overheard in the parking lot of Shattuck School in Neenah and Andrews running over Swenson.

Andrews was convicted of Homicide by Negligent Use of a Vehicle in Swenson’s death. Andrews was sentenced to 24 months in jail but maintained his innocence.

The discovery of the body and DNA opens the door to additional charges.

“We took a lot of reports that were generated in 1983, and moving forward over the years we took our time to look at all the facts, considered all the other legal issues, and ultimately came to a situation where myself and law enforcement felt comfortable issuing charges at this juncture. We wanted to make sure we did your due diligence,” District Attorney Nathan Haberman said.

The district attorney said the possible motive was a “romantic relationship that resulted in a conflict.” The D.A. would not go into many details at the news conference, saying those will be in a criminal complaint when charges are filed Friday.

For Swenson’s family, this is a relief.

“Obviously they’re going through a tough time. They have been struggling for many years without knowing where their father had been. His remains have been uncovered so it’s been a roller-coaster of emotions, I’m sure, for that family. We’ve been careful in how we communicate. We want to be sensitive to their needs as well,” Haberman said.

John C. Andrews is being charged with Concealing a Corpse after the remains of Starkie Swenson, missing since 1983, were found last year

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather Richmond appeared via Zoom for a virtual hearing in Door County Court (file image)
Felony charges dismissed against Green Bay defense attorney
Starlink spotted in De Pere
Viewers capture Starlink satellites streaking through the sky
SpaceX Starlink internet satellites seen over Appleton on May 6, 2021
It happened again: Lights in the sky create excitement in Northeast Wisconsin
The bodies of two people were found in a home in the town of Day on April, 6. A homicide...
2 killed in fractal burning incident, Marathon County Sheriff’s Department warns of hobby’s danger
Erin Schumacher, 19, of Green Bay died in May of 2020 when she took a Percocet pill she had no...
Only on Action 2 News: Green Bay mom shares story of daughter’s loss due to accidental fentanyl overdose

Latest News

Dorothy Friede
Silver Alert issued for 86-year-old Sheboygan woman
Appleton house fire displaces 2 adults and a pet
WATCH: Appleton house fire displaces 2 adults and a pet
Wall of missing persons in Wisconsin
WATCH: Event brings attention to missing persons in Wisconsin
Captain Scott Mathison
WATCH: Hundreds honor local fallen firefighter
A photo of a fire truck.
Appleton house fire leaves 2 adults displaced