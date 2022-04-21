Chilton man arrested for 2nd time in Starkie Swenson case

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office says it made an arrest in the case of Starkie Swenson. At a news conference Thursday, authorities said John C. Andrews of Chilton will be charged with Concealing a Corpse.

The district attorney says formal charges will be filed Friday, April 22, and Andrews, now 82 years old, will make a court appearance that afternoon. Concealing a Corpse is a felony in Wisconsin which carries up to 12 1/2 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.

Swenson, who was from Neenah, went missing in 1983. Hikers found his remains at High Cliff State Park 38 years later, on Sept. 29, 2021. DNA tests were used to identify the remains as Swenson’s, who was born in 1916.

Although Swenson’s body wasn’t found until recently, he was legally declared dead.

Andrews was brought up on homicide charges in 1994 after a woman eventually came forward. She said she was dating Andrews at the time and described the fight she overheard in the parking lot of Shattuck School in Neenah and Andrews running over Swenson.

Andrews was convicted of Homicide by Negligent Use of a Vehicle in Swenson’s death. Andrews was sentenced to 24 months in jail but maintained his innocence.

The discovery of the body and DNA opens the door to additional charges.

“We took a lot of reports that were generated in 1983, and moving forward over the years we took our time to look at all the facts, considered all the other legal issues, and ultimately came to a situation where myself and law enforcement felt comfortable issuing charges at this juncture. We wanted to make sure we did your due diligence,” District Attorney Nathan Haberman said.

The district attorney said the possible motive was a “romantic relationship that resulted in a conflict.” The D.A. would not go into many details at the news conference, saying those will be in a criminal complaint when charges are filed Friday.

For Swenson’s family, this is a relief.

“Obviously they’re going through a tough time. They have been struggling for many years without knowing where their father had been. His remains have been uncovered so it’s been a roller-coaster of emotions, I’m sure, for that family. We’ve been careful in how we communicate. We want to be sensitive to their needs as well,” Haberman said.

