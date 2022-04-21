Bill Jartz receives Heart of Gold Lifetime Achievement Award at WPS Volunteer Awards
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY’s Bill Jartz has received the Heart of Gold Lifetime Achievement Award at the 34th Annual WPS Volunteer Awards.
Bill was surprised by the honor Thursday. His WBAY colleagues were there to support and celebrate him.
“There’s a turkey out there this morning that’s really happy I’m here today and not out in the woods,” Bill joked.
Bill got a little choked up as he said thank you.
The WPS Volunteer Awards honor volunteers in eight categories. A panel of 12 judges selects a winner and runner-up.
