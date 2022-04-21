Advertisement

Bill Jartz receives Heart of Gold Lifetime Achievement Award at WPS Volunteer Awards

The WPS volunteer awards presented Bill with the Heart of Gold Lifetime Achievement Award
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY’s Bill Jartz has received the Heart of Gold Lifetime Achievement Award at the 34th Annual WPS Volunteer Awards.

Bill was surprised by the honor Thursday. His WBAY colleagues were there to support and celebrate him.

“There’s a turkey out there this morning that’s really happy I’m here today and not out in the woods,” Bill joked.

Bill got a little choked up as he said thank you.

The WPS Volunteer Awards honor volunteers in eight categories. A panel of 12 judges selects a winner and runner-up.

Left to right: Action 2 News anchors Chris Roth, Bill Jartz and Cami Rapson. Bill holds the...
Left to right: Action 2 News anchors Chris Roth, Bill Jartz and Cami Rapson. Bill holds the Heart of Gold Lifetime Achievement Award he received at the WPS Volunteer Awards.(WBAY)
Bill Jartz and members of his WBAY family at the WPS Volunteer Awards. Bill was presented with...
Bill Jartz and members of his WBAY family at the WPS Volunteer Awards. Bill was presented with the Heart of Gold Lifetime Achievement Award.(WBAY)

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ann Retzlaff court appearance
Annie’s Campground owner back in custody, bond set at $25,000
John C. Andrews faces a charge of Concealing a Corpse after the remains of Starkie Swenson,...
Chilton man arrested for 2nd time in Starkie Swenson case
SpaceX Starlink internet satellites seen over Appleton on May 6, 2021
It happened again: Lights in the sky create excitement in Northeast Wisconsin
Erin Schumacher, 19, of Green Bay died in May of 2020 when she took a Percocet pill she had no...
Only on Action 2 News: Green Bay mom shares story of daughter’s loss due to accidental fentanyl overdose
The bodies of two people were found in a home in the town of Day on April, 6. A homicide...
2 killed in fractal burning incident, Marathon County Sheriff’s Department warns of hobby’s danger

Latest News

A handful of people have already volunteered to help, meeting at Ken Euers Nature Area at 11:30...
Earth Day clean up project in Green Bay tomorrow
April 22 Birthday Club
April 22 Birthday Club
Local golf course partners with Wisconsin Ukrainians in hopes of raising thousands of dollars...
Golfers, sponsors, volunteers needed for Ukraine golf benefit
April 21 Birthday Club
April 21 Birthday Club