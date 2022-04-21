Bill Jartz receives Heart of Gold Lifetime Achievement Award at WPS Volunteer Awards

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY’s Bill Jartz has received the Heart of Gold Lifetime Achievement Award at the 34th Annual WPS Volunteer Awards.

Bill was surprised by the honor Thursday. His WBAY colleagues were there to support and celebrate him.

“There’s a turkey out there this morning that’s really happy I’m here today and not out in the woods,” Bill joked.

Bill got a little choked up as he said thank you.

The WPS Volunteer Awards honor volunteers in eight categories. A panel of 12 judges selects a winner and runner-up.

Congratulations Bill! From all of us at the @VolunteerGreenB, we appreciate you and everything you do for nonprofits in the community! — Eric Sponholtz (@spon_e1) April 21, 2022

Left to right: Action 2 News anchors Chris Roth, Bill Jartz and Cami Rapson. Bill holds the Heart of Gold Lifetime Achievement Award he received at the WPS Volunteer Awards. (WBAY)

Bill Jartz and members of his WBAY family at the WPS Volunteer Awards. Bill was presented with the Heart of Gold Lifetime Achievement Award. (WBAY)

