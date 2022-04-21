Appleton Community COVID-19 testing site to close April 22

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton is closing its community COVID-19 testing site on S. Kensington Dr.

The Appleton Health Department says there’s been a “dramatic decrease” in testing demand.

The final day at the old Office Max location will be Friday, April 22.

The health department thanked ThedaCare and those who helped make the community testing site a reality.

Testing is still available at other locations in the Appleton area. CLICK HERE to find a testing site near you.

