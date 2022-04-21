Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Earth Day

Brad Spakowitz gets you ready for April 22 with a look at Earth Day initiatives
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday is Earth Day, which you already know was founded in 1970 by a U.S. senator from Wisconsin, Gaylord Nelson.

Brad Spakowitz wants to get you pumped up for the 52nd observance of Earth Day in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

He looks at global warming on the national level, and how temperatures are rising in Wisconsin and Green Bay (is it getting hot in here?)

Also, learn how the United Nations is addressing climate change by taking a campaign to the people of the world, not just their governments.

