3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Earth Day

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday is Earth Day, which you already know was founded in 1970 by a U.S. senator from Wisconsin, Gaylord Nelson.

Brad Spakowitz wants to get you pumped up for the 52nd observance of Earth Day in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

He looks at global warming on the national level, and how temperatures are rising in Wisconsin and Green Bay (is it getting hot in here?)

Also, learn how the United Nations is addressing climate change by taking a campaign to the people of the world, not just their governments.

