Wisconsin marijuana legalization proponents get to make case

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Proponents of legalizing marijuana in Wisconsin, for either medical or recreational use or both, are getting their first chance to make their case at a public hearing of a legislative committee.

The Senate committee hearing Wednesday marks the first time that any bill softening Wisconsin’s marijuana laws has gotten a public hearing. In the past, Republicans who control the Senate and Assembly have not allowed any such bills to see the light of day.

Senate Bill 1034 would legalize medicinal marijuana and decriminalize manufacturing, possession, delivery and use of medicinal marijuana for prescribed purposes. The bill would still let employers require a drug-free workplace: It creates an exception in fair employment law, which says employers cannot discriminate, terminate or refuse to hire employees on the basis of a disability, if the employee is using medical marijuana; and a person could be denied unemployment insurance benefits if they used, tested positive for, or refused to test for a controlled substance.

Frustrated marijuana legalization proponents have watched all four of Wisconsin’s neighboring states loosen their laws, making Wisconsin an island of prohibition.

The bill only got a hearing Wednesday after the Legislature had adjourned for the year, meaning the soonest it could be acted on is next year.

Republican bill sponsor Sen. Mary Felzkowski says her goal was to start a conversation that will continue this year and result in the introduction of another bill next year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. WBAY contributed to this report.