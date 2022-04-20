TURNING WET & WINDY LATE TODAY

The clouds are back... There’s another disturbance pushing in our direction. This will be the 5th Wednesday in a row where we get rain across northeast Wisconsin. We’re probably going to be dry through the midday, but shower chances will rise this afternoon. Look for more widespread rain into this evening, with showers coming to an end just after midnight. Most folks will get about half an inch of rainfall, which will keep water levels high on various creeks, streams and rivers for the rest of the week.

Not only is it going to be wet later today, but it’s also going to turn windy. Southeast winds may gust as high as 40 mph towards the evening commute. You’ll probably see the trees swaying in your neighborhood into tonight. Even after this weathermaker is gone, there’s still plenty of breezy weather ahead...

Temperatures will be cool again today, with highs in the 40s, but we’ll rise to near 60 degrees tomorrow. Even warmer weather is expected this weekend, thanks to breezy south winds. Highs on Saturday are expected to climb into the low to middle 70s, with cooler 50s and 60s by the lakeshore.

The weekend also has some chances of showers and even some thunderstorms. However, the weekend will NOT be a wash out. Much of the rain will be during the overnight hours and lasting into Sunday morning... The risk of severe weather is LOW.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SE 15-30+ MPH

THURSDAY: W 10-25+ MPH

TODAY: Cloudy and cool. Rain developing this afternoon. Turning windy. HIGH: 48

TONIGHT: Evening rain. Gusty winds. LOW: 42, steady temps

THURSDAY: Turning sunny. Mild, but breezy. HIGH: 60 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: Sunshine, then increasing clouds. A chance of thunder at NIGHT. HIGH: 52 LOW: 47

SATURDAY: Warm and breezy, but cooler by the lakeshore. A mix of sun and clouds. Thunderstorms possible at NIGHT. HIGH: 74 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: Morning showers. Windy, with some afternoon sun. HIGH: 66 LOW: 42

MONDAY: Early sun, then turning cloudy. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 51 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Perhaps wet snow NORTH? HIGH: 44

