Shawano superintendent defends herself as community members criticize her leadership

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - Parents and teachers sat in Tuesday as the Shawano School District superintendent heard from community members, who were asking tough questions and criticizing her leadership.

Action 2 News reported on Monday night that the district is facing a $2 million shortfall.

Superintendent Randi Anderson held the informational meeting at Shawano Community High School Tuesday the started at 6 p.m.

Anderson was criticized by attendees on the direction she has taken the district since becoming superintendent nearly three years ago. Yet, she says she won’t stand for how some of those comments have turned personal.

“I met with two teachers today. I will do what I can to hear. What I will not do is I will not be personally attacked. My heart and soul is into this community,” Anderson said.

Some of those at Tuesday’s meeting we’re also at Monday night’s school board meeting.

Several community members called out the school board on Monday, accusing them of failing. At Tuesday’s discussion, there were speakers who said superintendent Anderson is failing at her job.

“You think I’m spending my time to keep you from doing a good job? This is my community. This is my district. These are my children. Why in the world would I try to stir up trouble?” Sheila Aumann, a parent, said.

“You as a leader have the responsibility to do what’s best for Shawano, not what’s best for you and your personal preferences. Not what’s best for state or to build a resume,” Christine McKinnies, a teacher’s aide at Shawano, said.

Lilli Benzinger, a substitute teacher at Shawano, told the superintendent that other teachers are not feeling heard or supported, driving them to consider leaving.

“You’re cutting the special [education] director. How are we going to pull those teachers? Give them support. Help them with assets. Help them with training. We don’t have enough special ED teachers,” Benzinger said.

The superintendent says there isn’t a mass exodus at the district of staff and teacher, and that resignations are following normal trends.

Although she’s facing criticism, Anderson adds the district cannot financially support itself as it stands and she is hoping to put a referendum before taxpayers.

“We’re getting really good information from the community about what they value, which will help us craft the survey for the referendum,” Anderson said.

Action 2 News asked Anderson on how many teachers or staff have resigned or been fired this school year, but she could not provide a specific figure.

