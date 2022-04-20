Portage County man missing for over two weeks

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WBAY) - A Missing Endangered Person Alert is issued for 67-year-old Andrew Kaminski.

Kaminski has not been seen or heard from since April 4 at 9:30 p.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ). He is bald with a long gray beard. Officials do not know what he was last seen wearing.

He is from and was last seen in Stevens Point. Notably, he said he was “going to the wilderness.” The wilderness could mean the Upper Peninsula of Michigan or Montana, according to the DOJ.

The DOJ said Kaminski acted unusually by leaving his cell phone at home and not arranging for anyone to take care of his chickens.

Officials said he has a history of struggling with mental health.

He left in a gray 2013 Ford F150 with the license plate RW5504.

Anyone with information on Kaminski’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Portage County Sheriff’s Office at 715-346-1494.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.