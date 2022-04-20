Advertisement

Officers responding to active situation in Marinette

City of Marinette Police Department
City of Marinette Police Department
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Marinette Police Department is dealing with an active situation as of 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The situation is in the area of Ogden and Russell streets, according to a Facebook post from the City of Marinette Police Department. The streets are closed to traffic indefinitely.

Chief of Police Jon LaCombe said officers are focused on a single residence.

The public is asked to avoid the area for the time being.

More information will be released “as soon as it is practical,” LaCombe said.

