Masks no longer required at Austin Straubel International Airport

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Austin Straubel International Airport employees removed signs to let people know masks are no longer required Tuesday.

The airport moved fast after hearing the news Monday evening.

“From a communications person standpoint, I thought oh my gosh, how are we gonna message this?” Susan Levitte said.

Levitte, the airport’s marketing communications manager, got to work after hearing the federal mask mandate had been struck down.

“...a lot of lot of time spent on social media trying to figure out what other airports were doing, what the airlines were doing and then ultimately refreshing New York Times and a number of the other government websites just to see what they were saying.”

The Transportation Security Administration put out a statement saying it will no longer enforce the mask requirement:

Due to today’s court ruling, effective immediately, TSA will no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs. TSA will also rescind the new Security Directives that were scheduled to take effect tomorrow. CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time.

Green Bay’s Austin Straubel International Airport followed suit.

“TSA is no longer enforcing it here. When you go through the checkpoints nobody at GRB is mandating masks, so it’s up to the individual if they want to continue wearing it,” Levitte explained.

She said the main airlines at the airport are also no longer mandating flyers wear masks.

Delta sent this message to passengers today:

Masks are now optional for Delta customers and employees for international travel, except where masks are required by applicable governments for international travel. Please continue to bring a mask with you for international travel, because it may be required for some destinations based on their laws and requirements.

“Say you’re flying from Green Bay to Atlanta, and in Atlanta you pick up a KLM flight to go to Paris,” Levitte said. “KLM may not have the same mask mandates lifted. So we always recommend that you check with your airline that you’re going to be traveling on or if you’re going to be connecting with a different airline.”

Airport officials quickly removed mask mandate signage.

Airport staff ask the public to use kindness.

“The main thing is that we just want people to know that there’s going to be people that are going to still want to wear their mask and still be comfortable wearing their mask and that is their choice. We just ask that everybody choose kindness and patience. And if they want to wear their masks, that’s just fine. If you don’t want to that’s just fine,” Levitte continued.

Levitte said the airport did not have any major issues with masks and she hopes it stays that way, as health officials say it’s still a great tool for mitigation.

Dr. Ashok Rai, president and CEO of Prevea health said, “It’s important to understand that the medical community still feels that masking is a good mitigation. Mitigation doesn’t mean you have to do it all the time. It’s when you need to do it.”

The ruling also applies to other forms of public transit.

Green Bay Metro announced masks are no longer required for riders.

