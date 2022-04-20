Advertisement

Jesus mural survives devastating church fire on Good Friday

A mural of Jesus has survived a church fire in Chicago. (Source: WLS)
By Michelle Gallardo
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - A Chicago-area church suffered extensive damage last week, but a large painting of Jesus has remained untouched.

Members of the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church said the fire started just two hours after a Good Friday service. They believe the fire was caused by some construction work, but the mural inside the building survived.

The church’s pastor Gerald Dew said he sees it as a sign that the congregation and the church will rise again.

“He promised that he would return. And so just as he has risen and has ascended, we believe also that we will rise from this,” Drew said.

Local engineers said questions remain when it comes to the stability of the church’s walls regarding a rebuild.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ann Retzlaff
Annie’s Campground owner back in custody, bond set at $25,000
James Martin Nelson
Former Lamers bus driver charged with OWI
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: New cases surge to 1,585
A fire destroys a home in Bellevue. April 20, 2022.
Crews battle house fire in Bellevue
Gregory Sawyer mugshot
Former teacher convicted of child sex assault

Latest News

It takes place April 24 at Wildcat Den State Park in Muscatine.
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Earth Day
With the war in Ukraine approaching eight weeks, more than 5 million people have fled the...
Putin tries to claim Mariupol win but won’t storm Ukrainian holdout steel plant
Bill Jartz receives the Heart of Gold Lifetime Achievement Award at the WPS Volunteer Awards...
Bill Jartz honored for his "Heart of Gold"
Brad Spakowitz talks about Earth Day initiatives
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Earth Day
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2019 photo, Mike Tyson attends a celebrity golf tournament in Dana...
Mike Tyson involved in altercation with airline passenger