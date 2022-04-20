Hunter captures rare white turkey at national recreation area

GOLDEN POND, Ky. (Gray News) - A hunter captured an extremely rare turkey last week.

The U.S. Forest Service shared a picture of the hunter, whose name was not released, with a white turkey at the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area in Kentucky.

Officials said the bird had a condition called leucism which causes a partial loss of pigmentation, leading to the white-colored feathers.

Nature comes in all colors and that was proven last week when a hunter got the turkey of a lifetime at Land Between the Lakes. The white feathers are caused by a condition call leucism which causes a partial loss of pigmentation. #TurkeyTuesday pic.twitter.com/T1ChnWi5Mr — Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area (@LandBtwnLakes) April 19, 2022

