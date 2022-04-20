Advertisement

Human activity could lead to ‘insect apocalypse,’ study says

Researchers say human activity could cause an "insect apocalypse."
Researchers say human activity could cause an "insect apocalypse."(Tom Murphy VII / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Some areas of the world could be heading toward an “insect apocalypse.”

Researchers at the University College London released a new study looking at 20 years of data from more than 6,000 locations.

They also studied nearly 18,000 insect species including butterflies, grasshoppers, dragonflies and bees.

Researchers found that extreme land use combined with warming temperatures are pushing some insect ecosystems toward collapse.

Some areas around the world have already seen a nearly 50% drop in insect populations, with the number of species cut by 27%.

The study’s lead author Charlotte Outhwaite says losing insect populations would threaten global food production due to the important role they play in local ecosystems.

Scientists also say they don’t know when the point of no return is but the findings could be the tip of the iceberg due to limited data in some regions.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ann Retzlaff
Annie’s Campground owner back in custody, bond set at $25,000
James Martin Nelson
Former Lamers bus driver charged with OWI
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: New cases surge to 1,585
A fire destroys a home in Bellevue. April 20, 2022.
Crews battle house fire in Bellevue
Gregory Sawyer mugshot
Former teacher convicted of child sex assault

Latest News

It takes place April 24 at Wildcat Den State Park in Muscatine.
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Earth Day
With the war in Ukraine approaching eight weeks, more than 5 million people have fled the...
Putin tries to claim Mariupol win but won’t storm Ukrainian holdout steel plant
Bill Jartz receives the Heart of Gold Lifetime Achievement Award at the WPS Volunteer Awards...
Bill Jartz honored for his "Heart of Gold"
Brad Spakowitz talks about Earth Day initiatives
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Earth Day
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2019 photo, Mike Tyson attends a celebrity golf tournament in Dana...
Mike Tyson involved in altercation with airline passenger