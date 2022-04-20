Grand Chute town board discusses state investigation and raid

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re learning more about a state investigation into the Grand Chute town board in which one member says is focused entirely on Supervisor Ron Wolff.

It came out during a meeting on Tuesday night.

Action 2 News was first to report the story back in March.

We now know at least four of the five town supervisors were questioned by Division of Criminal Investigation agents after that agency conducted three search warrants.

Those warrants have been sealed by an Outagamie County judge, which prevents the public from finding out specific details.

Grand Chute supervisor Walt Nocito requested that the issue of the DCI investigation be put on the agenda and during the meeting, he told us the type of questions he was asked by law enforcement officials concerning Supervisor Wolff.

“The first subject was supervisor Wolff’s residency, concern,” said Nocito, adding “Apparently what I’ve said, didn’t satisfy them, I don’t know, then they raised an issue of Mr. Wolff telling people and staff they are going to get fired. I have no knowledge of that.”

Nocito also revealed what Wolff told him took place in what he called a raid on his property.

“I cannot imagine in my wildest with these types of issues that you would show up with multiple agency vehicles, crush in a door, manhandle his wife, go thru all the things like he’s a big drug dealer or something,” Nocito said.

Wolff didn’t say anything during the discussion as other supervisors questioned the motive behind what law enforcement was looking for and acting on.

Supervisor Jeff Ings said, “I’m concerned about how this could happen. It’s really mind boggling. We know somebody is behind it, but we don’t know who, but it’s certainly impacting the business of the town.”

We also tried talking to Wolff after the meeting.

He instead left, declining to say anything.

Nocito asked for a resolution calling for the town to conduct an investigation of its own into the source of the DCI investigation, which the town attorney said, would not be a legal possibility in this matter.

