Former teacher convicted of child sex assault

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A former teacher has been convicted in a 1997 child sex assault in Calumet County.

On April 19, Gregory Sawyer pleaded no contest to a charge of 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child. The court found him guilty and scheduled sentencing for July 18.

The plea was part of an agreement with prosecutors. The count was amended from Sexual Assault of a Child under the age of 16.

A criminal complaint states the assaults happened in Appleton between October 1 and December 31, 1997. The child was 13 at the time of the assaults. Investigators say Sawyer was dating the victim’s mother at the time.

The complaint states the victim confronted Sawyer in May of 2021 and recorded the interaction on his phone.

Police spoke with Sawyer on September 1, 2021. He denied sexually assaulting the victim. An officer who had reviewed the audio of the interaction in May noticed there were inconsistencies in Sawyer’s story.

Police say they played a portion of the audio recording where Sawyer could be heard confessing to the crime, however Sawyer told police “I don’t remember that. Obviously I did. I don’t remember saying that, but that’s what he told me the previous day.”

Sawyer “began to make indications that he was no longer vehemently denying the accusation being made,” according to the complaint.

Sawyer was a teacher in the Green Bay Area Public School District when he was arrested on Sept. 17, 2021.

“Again, in retrospect of the fact that I have had 25 years where I’ve done everything in my power to help kids and do things, I’ll be very honest, I do not want to go to jail, it scares the living hell out of me,” Sawyer told police.

