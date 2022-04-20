Crews battle house fire in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews battled a fire at a home under renovation in Bellevue early Wednesday.

At about 2:30 a.m., Green Bay Metro Firefighters were called to a house in the 3200 block of Meadow Circle.

Crews arrived to find the home on fire. They set up defensive operations and stayed outside throughout the fire call.

The owner was out of state at the time and no one was inside the home.

The fire burned down the garage and attic. Due to the safety concerns, crews did not enter the building during the fire.

No one was hurt.

Firefighters were on scene for about two hours for fire control and overhaul.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Division is investigating the cause of the fire. It’s believed to have started in the garage.

The department says the estimated cost of damage is $200,000.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.