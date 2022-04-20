Advertisement

Crane rollover occurs at Wrightstown construction site

Crane rollover at Wrightstown construction site
Crane rollover at Wrightstown construction site(Wrightstown Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:22 PM CDT
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wrightstown Police Department responded to a crane rollover at a Wrightstown construction site Tuesday.

The rollover occurred prior to 3:20 p.m. at 533 Hickory Street, according to Wrightstown Police.

No injuries were reported.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is continuing investigation.

