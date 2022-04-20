COVID-19 in Wisconsin: New cases surge to 1,585

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin saw a sharp increase in new COVID-19 cases, reporting 1,585 positive tests in the last 24 hours. That’s more cases than the last 3 days combined. In response to our inquiry, the DHS says most of these new confirmed cases appear to be from samples collected Monday and Tuesday. That’s following the weekend of religious observances and family gatherings.

These 1,585 new cases would be the most in one day since February 13, when 1,608 cases were reported. It’s also more than the anomaly two weeks ago when 1,533 cases were added as a backlog of old cases was added to the disease surveillance system’s database.

Two of the 20 counties we’re tracking in WBAY’s viewing area didn’t report new COVID-19 cases, and 7 reported cases in double digits.

State health officials emphasize the 7-day average to level out wild swings in daily numbers like this. The DHS says with the addition of these cases, the 7-day average jumped from 647 to 762 cases per day.

The positivity rate also jumped a half-percentage point, from 6.0% to 6.5% of all tests in the last 7 days positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. In other words, more samples were from people who were infected. The positivity rate is at its highest point since February 20.

Wisconsin averages 2 COVID-19 deaths per day for the second day in a row. Three deaths were reported to the DHS since Tuesday, all of them in our corner of Wisconsin: Two people in Brown County and 1 in Sheboygan County. One death in Brown County and the death in Sheboygan County happened in the past 30 days, which count toward the 7-day average. The death rate stayed at 0.92% of all cases over almost 27 months.

The state passed a total 60,000 hospitalizations (60,001) since the pandemic began with the addition of 34 people admitted for COVID-19 in the past day. This is the most admissions in one day since at least March 28 (the state doesn’t update reports on weekends). The hospitalization rate was steady at 4.27% of all cases.

Hospitals saw a small increase in patients. After taking discharges and deaths into account, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) said there were 141 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 5 more than Tuesday, with 24 in ICU, an increase of 1.

Local hospitals saw patient numbers go up, too. Northeast health care region hospitals are treating 16 patients, 4 more than Tuesday, with 4 in ICU, an increase of 1. Fox Valley hospitals have 6 COVID-19 patients, doubling the 3 they had a day earlier, and 1 of them was admitted to ICU, after days with none in ICU.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers COVID-19 levels low in all 72 counties in Wisconsin based on the number of new cases and the low number of hospitalizations and deaths.

There’s no change in the percentages of Wisconsinites and vaccinations: 64.2% of the population had at least one dose (3,747,021 people), 61.0% of Wisconsinites completed their vaccine series (3,556,077 people), and 33.9% of the population also got a booster shot (1,976,895 people).

Vaccinators reported 3,045 more vaccine doses administered since the last report. This included 618 people getting their first COVID-19 vaccine dose and 759 people completing their vaccine series (there is some overlap in these numbers if they received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine) plus 1,641 booster shots. All of these numbers are the highest in six days, but based on 7-day averages they’re each on a downward trend.

Wednesday’s Vaccinations by Age Group

5 to 11: 27.5% (+0.1) received vaccine/24.6% (+0.1) completed vaccinations

12 to 17: 61.5% received vaccine/58.0% completed vaccinations/18.9% received booster

18 to 24: 60.2% received vaccine/54.7% (+0.1) completed vaccinations/19.0% received booster

25 to 34: 64.2% received vaccine/59.6% completed vaccinations/25.0% received booster

35 to 44: 69.2% received vaccine/65.8% completed vaccinations/32.7% received booster

45 to 54: 71.7% received vaccine/68.8% completed vaccinations/37.6% received booster

55 to 64: 78.1% received vaccine/75.5% completed vaccinations/48.8% received booster

65 and up: 85.4% received vaccine/82.4% completed vaccinations/67.3% (+0.1) received booster

Wednesday’s Vaccinations by County Population

The progress of getting Wisconsinites vaccinated wasn’t in Northeast Wisconsin. Only one county had any increase, and that was Langlade County reporting more people getting at least a first vaccine dose, which reversed Monday’s downward revision for the county.

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 65.7% 63.0% Calumet (50,089) (FV) 56.9% 54.8% Dodge (87,839) 52.6% 50.4% Door (27,668) (NE) 78.6% 74.5% Florence (4,295) (NE) 52.9% (+0.1) 50.2% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 55.8% 53.3% Forest (9,004) 52.7% 50.2% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 57.3% 54.7% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 52.7% 51.1% Langlade (19,189) 54.0% 51.8% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 60.6% 58.3% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 53.5% 51.2% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 80.6% 77.1% (+0.1) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 52.9% 51.1% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 64.3% 61.6% Shawano (40,899) (FV) 47.9% 46.3% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 63.0% 60.5% Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 55.6% (+0.1) 53.6% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 46.2% 44.2% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 62.3% 59.4% NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 298,348 (62.9%) 286,381 (60.3%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 330,368 (60.1%) 316,528 (57.6%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,747,021 (64.2%) 3,556,077 (61.0%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (boldface indicates increase since last report)

Note: Michigan only updates county case and death totals on Wednesdays

Brown – 70,315 cases (+23) (425 deaths) (+2)

Calumet – 11,557 cases (+10) (99 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.) - 4,987 cases (86 deaths)

Dodge – 24,537 cases (+9) (294 deaths)

Door – 6,606 cases (+1) (61 deaths)

Florence - 813 cases (16 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 29,539 cases (+32) (254 deaths)

Forest - 2,434 cases (+1) (48 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.) - 2,744 cases (+10) (40 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,239 cases (+4) (54 deaths)

Iron (Mich.) - 2,316 cases (+5) (71 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,560 cases (+3) (42 deaths)

Langlade - 4,882 cases (+4) (73 deaths)

Manitowoc – 17,353 cases (+11) (158 deaths)

Marinette - 9,689 cases (+4) (104 deaths)

Menominee – 1,844 (14 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.) - 3,945 cases (60 deaths)

Oconto – 9,343 cases (+7) (96 deaths)

Outagamie – 42,581 cases (+19) (355 deaths)

Shawano – 9,766 cases (+3) (127 deaths)

Sheboygan – 29,476 cases (+17) (267 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca – 11,345 cases (+9) (194 deaths)

Waushara – 5,005 cases (+2) (70 deaths)

Winnebago – 44,141 cases (+51) (332 deaths)

You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website and for Michigan counties on the Michigan Department of Health COVID-19 website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publish updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.