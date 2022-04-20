Couple reunites for first time since home explosion

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Joe and Debi Henrichs reunited on Easter Sunday—a week after their mobile home exploded in the Town of Niagara.

“Their strength and determination to recover and heal from this tragic event are truly admirable,” a GoFundMe set up for the couple reads.

The couple were discharged from the hospital and returned to their town house in the Milwaukee area, according to the GoFundMe. They hoped to retire in Northern Wisconsin.

Family members and friends found valuable items in the rubble. Joe’s parents’ ashes and their chihuahuas’ remains were recovered.

A local excavator loaned equipment and will be assisting with work on the land.

The explosion happened April 9 at a mobile home off Payette Road in the Town of Niagara. The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened as a man was trying to light a propane furnace that had gone out at least once before.

The GoFundMe page was set up to help the Henrichs get back on their feet. Donations can also be made at the local Forward Financial Credit Union. Checks should be made payable to Best Buy Liquor, which is owned by family members, since the couple doesn’t have their own local bank accounts, with “Joe and Debi Henrichs Fundraiser” written in the memo line.

Donations will be used for medical expenses, their losses and clean up efforts.

