COLD, WET, & WINDY LATER TODAY

Rain showers will overspread central and eastern Wisconsin this evening. That rain will begin to wrap up early Thursday morning with around 0.5″ expected. Some cloud cover will linger past sunrise, but skies will turn sunny by the afternoon. A westerly breeze continues, with gusts to 30 mph. But, it will be milder with highs near 60 degrees.

The clear sky will linger through Thursday evening, then more clouds will arrive at night. Look for lows to slip into the upper half of the 30s... which is average for this time of year. Highs Friday will be cooler compared to Thursday, topping out in the lower 50s. Clouds will continue to increase during the day with a round of rain lifting in from the south Friday evening. A few storms are possible at night.

Much of that activity will be north of the area by sunrise Saturday. Breezy south winds can be expected, along with a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday is shaping up to be the warmest day so far of 2022. Highs could top 70° for the first time this Spring in many spots. A cold front moves in at night, leading to another round of more widespread rain and storms.

Rain showers could linger into Sunday morning, but we should see some sunshine returning for the afternoon. Highs will still get into the middle 60s. But, cooler conditions return for the next work week with highs generally running from the mid 40s into the lower 50s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: W 15-20+ MPH

FRIDAY: E 10-20+ MPH

TONIGHT: Rain ending overnight. Gusty winds. LOW: 41 (steady)

THURSDAY: Turning sunny. Mild, but breezy. HIGH: 60 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: Sunshine, then increasing clouds. A chance of thunder at NIGHT. HIGH: 52 LOW: 46

SATURDAY: Warm and breezy, but cooler by the lakeshore. A mix of sun and clouds. Thunderstorms possible at NIGHT. HIGH: 74 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: Morning showers. Windy, with some afternoon sun. HIGH: 66 LOW: 41

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler, and still breezy. HIGH: 51 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Spotty rain-mix possible. HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a light mix possibly lingering. HIGH: 45

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.