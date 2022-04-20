New payment plan makes Brown County first in state to accept mobile app payments for child support

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Parents in Brown County can now pay child support in the palm of their hand, with a new mobile platform that makes the paying process easier for everyone.

This new payment plan makes the county the first in Wisconsin to use a mobile app for child support payments.

“When I started 10 years ago we were truly just a debt collection agency, cost recovery organization and it was very important, but we have embraced a much more holistic approach,” said Maria Lasecki, Director of Brown County Child Support Agency.

With new technology, the Brown County Child Support Agency has utilized a mobile app and web-based platform through “TouchPay,” to make payments more convenient for the nearly 14,000 child support cases in Brown County.

“We realized we had a lot of cash payers and they were challenged with being able to make regular and consistent child support payments. This option will allow a payer to ensure that they don’t go into what we call a arrears or past due support and they can simply stay current by making that payment on their phone,” said Lasecki.

Brown County started using a TouchPay kiosk in the Child Support office last July, and immediately noticed how successful it was.

“Between July and the end of February, that machine took in $129,000 between cash and credit card,” Lasecki said.

The setup of TouchPay is similar to other mobile apps.

There’s a small convenience fee to use the kiosk and the mobile app, and people can connect their personal banking information right to the app, including PayPal and Venmo.

“You can make a payment 24/7, 365 days a year, and it’s needed. The convenience aspect, our payers are busy. The convenience aspect changes everything really for those we serve,” said Lasecki.

Officials believe TouchPay embraces digital technology to improve local government.

“Getting money into the homes of children should be as secure, timely, and convenient as possible,” Brown County Child Support Agency Director Maria Lasecki said in a press release. “This TouchPay mobile application provides the technology to achieve that, and we’re thrilled to be working in partnership to make this an available option for busy payors.”

TouchPay is available for download on Google Play, the Apple App Store and online at tpchildsupport.com.

People can also use the kiosk located in the Brown County Child Support office.

