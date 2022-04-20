3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Plant-based meats and the meat market
Plus, splitting an Oreo cookie
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sales of plant-based meats are growing. Some fast-food restaurants have added Impossible and Beyond Meat products to their menus. Find out how big of a piece the plant-based meats are biting out of the meat-eating market.
And finally -- “Finally!” -- the great scientific minds at MIT solve one of humankind’s greatest mysteries: Why can’t we ever pull an Oreo apart with the creamy filling evenly divided between the two chocolate wafers? Stop wondering and watch 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES to finally get a peaceful night’s sleep!
