3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Plant-based meats and the meat market

Plus, splitting an Oreo cookie
Also, why does the Oreo creme filling mostly stick to one wafer?
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sales of plant-based meats are growing. Some fast-food restaurants have added Impossible and Beyond Meat products to their menus. Find out how big of a piece the plant-based meats are biting out of the meat-eating market.

And finally -- “Finally!” -- the great scientific minds at MIT solve one of humankind’s greatest mysteries: Why can’t we ever pull an Oreo apart with the creamy filling evenly divided between the two chocolate wafers? Stop wondering and watch 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES to finally get a peaceful night’s sleep!

