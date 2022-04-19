STAYING COOL TODAY, RAIN RETURNS TOMORROW

A mix of sun & clouds will continue this afternoon. Highs are going to be generally in the 40s across the area... better than yesterday but still well below average. Those breezy NW winds will relax a bit as we head into the early evening. Clouds fill back in tonight with lows in the low 30s, and even some 20s up north.

Our next weather maker is going to spread rain our way Wednesday afternoon and night. A quick 1/4″ to 1/2″ of moisture may add up in the rain gauge and there could even be some wet snow mixed in across parts of the North Woods. Highs top out in the 40s on Wednesday but it will become quite windy during the day. Some gusts in the afternoon may be in the 30-40 mph range.

Thursday is looking pretty good. Highs should be around 60s under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. There will be more breezes to deal with but the sun should make things feel nice for a change.

We’re still expecting a warm up for the weekend as a big system develops back to our northwest. Highs in the 60s and 70s remain likely for Saturday, especially away from the Lake Michigan. The 60s may linger into the Sunday too. Some additional rain and thunder is possible Friday and Friday night, and also Saturday into Saturday night. It’s too early to tell if any of the storms will be strong but we’ll keep monitoring things.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 10-20 MPH

WEDNESDAY: SE 15-30+ MPH

TODAY: Cloudy & sun. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 46

TONIGHT: A fair evening. Clouds return late. Cool and calmer. LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: Clouds thicken. Rain arrives in the afternoon. Turning windy. HIGH: 45 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Mild, but windy. HIGH: 60 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Rain possible during the PM and evening. Some thunder at NIGHT. HIGH: 52 LOW: 47

SATURDAY: Warm and breezy. A mix of sun and clouds. Thunderstorms late, or at NIGHT. HIGH: 73 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Early showers, then clearing skies. Windy, but mild. HIGH: 64 LOW: 45

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 53

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.