Shawano parents, teachers criticize school district leaders at board meeting

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - Shawano parents and teachers are criticizing the school board and district leaders for cost cutting measures that have led to several teachers leaving.

They made their stance clear at Monday night’s school board meeting inside the library of Shawano Community High School.

The meeting lasted for three hours total, and by the time it was done, Shawano School District Superintendent Randi Anderson told the board the district’s middle and high school principals were resigning at the end of the school year.

“I poured my heart and soul into this district and I never imagined how and why I would be leaving like this,” Lori Schwecke, second grade teacher at Hillcrest Primary, said.

The Shawano School Board began its meeting in closed session for more than an hour before hearing public comments in open session.

School Board President Michael Sleeper limited public comments after more than 20 people signed up to speak.

“Community comment is a privilege. We do not legally need community comment but we want to hear from the community,” Sleeper said. A few people sitting in attendance expressed their frustration.

Superintendent Anderson has been under fire these past few weeks with an online petition circulating to oust her.

The district acknowledged during its board that it is facing a $2 million shortfall, which has impacted current teachers. Several have left this year as the board says it takes a right-sizing approach to try and solve the budget hole.

Several students and parents also spoke at Monday’s meeting.

“From a Shawano senior, you know, from the district. Born and raised. Misses Anderson do better. I expect that from everyone else as well,” Ashley, a senior at the high school, said.

Sheila Aumann has children enrolled in the district and she says she was told not to contact board members.

“I am community member, that is my right and it is there responsibility to hear what I have to say,” Aumann said to board members. “That is a systemic problem. You are not fulfilling your duty. You are misinforming community members. That is a professional criticism.”

The Shawano School Board tabled a discussion on giving all-staff a 4.7% raise until its members get the impact of those raises on the district’s budget. Moreover, board members are considering giving that pay increase to teachers and not administrators.

