Potential jurors for Kardashians air disdain to their faces

Khloe Kardashian, from left, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner...
Khloe Kardashian, from left, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner arrive at Cosmopolitan magazine's 50th birthday celebration on Oct. 12, 2015, in West Hollywood, Calif.(Source: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Andrew Dalton
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Some ordinary people got to let the Kardashians hear exactly how they feel about them in a Los Angeles courtroom.

Kim Kardashian and three other members of the famous family sat in on jury selection Monday in a lawsuit brought against them by Blac Chyna, the former fiancée of Rob Kardashian, who says they destroyed her TV career.

One prospective juror said “anything that has to do with their names is just a big no for me.”

A mother said they were bad role models and she wouldn’t let her daughter watch their show.

A few said they were fans and admirers.

Jury selection is expected to continue Tuesday with opening statements to follow.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

